Formula 1

Callum Ilott named as Scuderia Ferrari test driver for 2021

Credit: Scuderia Ferrari

FIA Formula 2 Championship runner-up and Ferrari Driver Academy member Callum Ilott has been named Scuderia Ferrari’s test driver for 2021, after missing out on a seat in Formula 1.

The young Brit had a promising campaign in Formula 2, finishing in second place behind champion Mick Schumacher, picking up three wins and five podiums on the way.

All hopes of Ilott having a seat in Formula 1 faded when Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin were named as Haas F1 Team drivers for the 2021 season and Alfa Romeo confirmed they were keeping their current line up of Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Ilott took place in the young driver test at Yas Marina today, where he was eighth fastest, and confirmed his 2021 plans.

“I am very pleased to be joining Scuderia Ferrari as its test driver from next year,” said Ilott.

“I look forward to contributing to the work the team does on and off track, and to all of the new things I can learn by taking on this exciting new challenge. I will give my all to do a good job and gain as much experience as possible to continue making progress as a driver.

“I would like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy and Scuderia Ferrari for this great opportunity and their support. It has been an honour to be part of their programme for the past three years and I am pleased to continue our journey together.”

