Colton Herta to Pilot Andretti #26 in 2021

Andretti Autosport have announced that Colton Herta will be the driver to pilot the #26 Gainbridge Honda for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season.

After two successful years driving the #88 car for affiliate team Andretti Herta Steinbrenner Autosport, the twenty-year-old American will join Alexander Rossi as the only two confirmed drivers so far for the team.

The #26 team has been searching for a permanent driver since September, when Zach Veach announced that he would be relinquishing his seat for the rest of the season prior to the IndyCar Harvest GP. James Hinchcliffe was recruited to race the rest of the season with the team, not revealing any plans for the mayor of Hinchtown to drive the car after that.

Despite only just finishing his second full season in IndyCar, Herta already brings a winning pedigree to the team. He holds the title of the youngest driver to win an IndyCar series race, and has three wins to his name, four pole positions, and has finished in the top ten in points both seasons.

Coming off of his best points finish of third last year, Herta is excited to work with the #26 team, a number he used to run while karting early in his career.

“I’m really excited for this new partnership with Gainbridge, they’ve been a huge supporter of Andretti Autosport and IndyCar as a whole,” Herta said in a press release.

“The livery is wonderful to look at and will pop at every track we go to; I can’t wait to see that Gainbridge livery at the front of the field.”

CEO and Chairman of Andretti Autosport Michael Andretti believes it is only a matter of time before Herta puts the team in victory lane.

“We’re really excited to welcome back Gainbridge and look forward to seeing what Colton can do in 2021,” Andretti said.

“Colton’s career has been on a steady rise. We’re confident that he will continue to grow and advance, and we’ll see the No. 26 in victory lane soon.”

Herta’s debut with his new team will come on 07 March 2021, when the season kicks off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.