Daruvala doubles up on second day of testing

For the second successive day, Jehan Daruvala was the man to beat in FIA Formula 2 post-season testing at Bahrain.

The Indian posted a 1:41:686 as the seconds ticked away at the end of the session to finish the day two tenths clear of Robert Shwartzman.

These are very encouraging signs for Daruvala and Carlin after a highly successful weekend at the Sakhir Grand Prix as their pace continue to be proven.

Further highlighting Carlin’s speed, Dan Ticktum was again at the sharp end finishing the day third behind Shwartzman as a move to the British team looks all the more likely.

It was an impressive day for rookie Liam Lawson saw the New Zealander finish fourth, just ahead of fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong in the DAMS machine.

Armstrong’s time was fractions slower however than Ralph Boschung’s morning pace-setter as the Campos driver focused more on long runs in the afternoon.

The second day of testing saw just one change to the driver line-up as Guilherme Samaia replaced Callum Ilott at Charouz. The Brazilian ending the day ninth fastest, showing far more speed than he did with Campos throughout 2020.

Fellow Brazilian Felipe Drugovich was sixth fastest ahead of Louis Delétraz and Samaia’s teammate for the day David Beckmann.

Beckmann has been a solid driver for Charouz in this test and his vast experience compared to other Formula 3 graduates holds him in good stead for a race seat in 2021.

Another driver hopeful of a 2021 drive in F2 is Clément Novalak and the British-French driver closed out the afternoon session in tenth for Trident.