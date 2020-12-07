Drugovich switches to UNI-Virtuosi for sophomore F2 season

Multiple FIA Formula 2 race winner Felipe Drugovich has announced that he will race for UNI-Virtuosi in the 2021 season.

The Brazilian came into 2020 with MP Motorsport and the decision was a surprise given his relatively quiet 2019 in FIA Formula 3.

But he shocked everyone at the first race of the year with a front row start and he then went on to win the sprint race later that weekend.

Drugovich would go on to win three races in 2020, only beaten by Robert Shwartzman’s four, and firmly put himself on the radar of the teams in both F2 and even Formula One.

“I think if you take a big picture of the championship, I think UNI-Virtuosi has been the team that has had the best pace,” said Drugovich. “Through the season they had really good qualifying pace, and they’re really fast at every track.

“With other teams you could see they were really good somewhere, but somewhere else, they might not have the pace.

“So I think this has been the most consistently good thing. And that’s why we wanted to get on board with them.”

Drugovich will take over the drive from this year’s vice-champion Callum Ilott who said in round 11’s press conference after the feature race, that Drugovich won, that teams should be taking notice of the Brazilian and it seems his own team agreed.

Team Principal Andy Roche added: “UNI-Virtuosi Racing is delighted to have Felipe Drugovich onboard for the 2021 FIA Formula 2 season.

“Felipe had a fantastic maiden season in Formula 2 this year with three victories, despite the uncertainty 2020 has produced. He has shown amazing pace and ability in only his first year in the championship.

“UNI-Virtuosi Racing has a long history of working with young drivers to help them succeed in a competitive championship quickly, and that’s exactly what we’re targeting with Felipe.

“We’re looking forward to him joining us for the post-season test to work with his new team-mates on being ready to hit the ground running at the start of next season.”

Drugovich’s work begins tomorrow as he lines up for the post-season F2 test in Bahrain.