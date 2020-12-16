E-Type celebrates 60th Birthday with a special anniversary race

A decade after the E-Type celebrated its fiftieth anniversary with a special race at Silverstone, The Classic 2021 will be celebrating the treasure that is the E-Types sixtieth birthday next summer (30 July – 1 August.) Back in 2011, (when the fiftieth anniversary was celebrated) the event included dedicated races, displays, and perhaps most spectacularly of all a parade of E-Types from all across the globe, setting a new Guinness World Record in the process!

For the up and coming sixtieth anniversary, a whole host of festivities are being planned, one such being a race reserved exclusively for competitors of the E-Type. The spectacular showdown will be titled The 60th anniversary E-Type challenge, the format of the race will be as follows: a 45-minute race with a mandatory pit stop where a driver change must be undergone. A full capacity grid of 58 cars is expected which would top the previous record of 52 set in 2011.

The chairman of the event Duncan Wiltshire said “The Jaguar E-type is a true icon of 1960s motor sport history and there can be no better way to celebrate this major anniversary than with a dedicated race at the UK’s premier historic motorsport event.”

Tickets for the event are already on sale and for those looking to find a bargain, there is a chance to buy tickets at last years early bird prices. Full details of the event can be found at www.silverstoneclassic.com.