Formula 3 champion Piastri to make F2 graduation with PREMA

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, PREMA Racing have announced that their 2020 FIA Formula 3 champion Oscar Piastri will make the step up to FIA Formula 2 in 2021.

The Australian, who is part of Renault’s driver academy, scored two wins and a further four podiums on his way to the F3 title which he won by a slender three points from Théo Pourchaire and four points from Logan Sargeant.

Piastri will also take part in the post-season F2 test in Bahrain to begin his preparations for his rookie year in the series.

“I’m super excited to be racing with PREMA in the 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship.” He said, “We had a very successful 2020 season, winning the Formula 3 championship together, and I’m hoping for another successful year with them.

“PREMA has proven to be the team to beat once again in F2 this year, so I’m extremely happy to be moving into the championship with them. I’m very grateful to stay a part of the PREMA family, and I’m looking forward to plenty more pizza and pasta!”

The announcement almost certainly confirms Mick Schumacher’s graduation to Formula One with the German leading the 2020 F2 championship by fourteen points heading into this weekend’s finale in Sakhir.

Schumacher is expected to be announced as Nikita Mazepin’s teammate at Haas for 2021 after the final round regardless as to whether he seals the title or not.

PREMA Racing René Roisin said: “We are delighted to welcome Oscar to our FIA Formula 2 team. Not only he is a talented racer with outstanding speed skills. He has a clear understanding of the complexities of today’s motorsports and he is extremely adaptable.

“Having witnessed his progress and success throughout the 2020 season, taking our relationship to the next step for the 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship felt like the natural thing to do and we look forward to having him on-track right from Bahrain.”

Piastri is expected to partner Russian star Robert Shwartzman in 2021 with the Ferrari Academy driver an early favourite for the title after a stellar rookie season in 2020. Shwartzman took his fourth victory of the year in last weekend’s sprint race in Bahrain.