Lewis Hamilton To Miss The Sakhir Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is set to miss the penultimate round of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship at the Sakhir Grand Prix, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hamilton was tested three times into the run up to the Bahrain Grand Prix and the results had come back negative every time. His last negative result was Sunday.

However, on Monday, the Brit started to display mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that he had come into close contact with someone, prior to his arrival in Bahrain, that had also tested positive.

Hamilton then took a further test with came back positive. He is now self-isolating in accordance to COVID-19 protocols in Bahrain. Besides his mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and healthy.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team are yet to announce who there replacement driver will be for the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix.