Mercedes stand-in George Russell unexpectedly heads the field in Sakhir GP FP1

The FIA Formula 1 World Championship has officially pitched it’s tents at the third all new track layout of the year for the long-awaited Sakhir Grand Prix– the second of two races in the Bahrain desert- and after an hour and a half of practice running it was Lewis Hamilton’s stand-in George Russell who put in a prodigious performance to top the timesheets.

Unlike the previous single-track double-headers at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring this year, this second race is using a new track layout, and the twenty cars have been zooming around the relatively unknown almost-oval outer circuit where lap-times achieved low fifties- the shortest times F1 has ever seen.

Pirelli’s tyre choices for this weekend are the same as they were last time out: The C2, C3, and C4 compounds, but strategies may vary due to the unknowns of the shorter track. This race also marks three exciting unplanned driver changes. Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi is filling in for Romain Grosjean at Haas F1 Team after his horror crash at the first Bahrain race saw him hospitalised, whilst George Russell is taking to the coveted Mercedes W11 as Lewis Hamilton remains in COVID-19 isolation. The Briton is being replaced by Formula 2 race-winner Jack Aitken at Williams Racing.

Russell settling into the Mercedes W11 – Credit: Steve Etherington

As the sun began to set over the Bahraini desert, The session began at 13:30 GMT and Antonio Giovinazzi was the head of a train of cars out the garage to test the limits of the twilight Sakhir circuit. Just a few minutes in a brief VSC was deployed, but all was quickly rectified and shortly after we got out first onboard glimpse of the lightning-fast lap with Carlos Sainz Jr.

George Russell was another out the pits early on with his sights set firmly on getting acclimatised with the all-new track, and the Mercedes stand-in referenced ‘a lot of sand’ blowing through turn six. Seeing as the track is located in the middle of the Arabian desert, a dusty surface is to be expected.

The light soon faded, and around half an hour in Charles Leclerc made the first trip across the gravel after losing the rear in turn four. The Scuderia Ferrari driver was unharmed, and so he went on his way unfazed. The Monegasque finished the session tenth, marking a tricky start to his weekend.

A second incident came soon after, as Pierre Gasly was left awkwardly hanging on to his right wing-mirror for half a lap after it unexpectedly snapped through the bumpy sector two. The Frenchman boxed to repair the issue, and the relatively easy fix ensured his running wasn’t compromised too heavily. Gasly, who won his first race earlier this year, ended up sixth.

Jack Aitken also had a moment on his debut as he dropped it into the gravel at turn three- most likely due to a lack of traction. He seemed to be having a hard time wrestling his Williams around the circuit to start, but he quickly began to make progress He ultimately ended up with twentieth for a rookie- a fairly representative finish for a rookie.

Aitken under the Sakhir sun – Credit: Williams Racing

Interestingly, a number of drivers appeared to struggle with the undulation changes present through the second part of the lap- especially turns six and seven. Sergio Pérez’s trip through was one of the most significant, as the Mexican flat-spotted his tyres following a mighty lockup.

Staying true to his unfortunate practice woes, Alexander Albon took a trip off the beaten track at turn three and royally destroyed his red-marked soft tyres after a violent spin saw him narrowly escape the clutches of the barriers. He returned to the pits the same lap-citing ‘pretty poor vibrations’, and boxed for fresh rubber. Valtteri Bottas was another who struggled to preserve his tyres; the Finn locked his front left on a multitude of occasions- no doubt worrying him on a weekend where he needs to demonstrate his aptitude.

The session concluded after a thrilling hour and a half of running, and for the first time in his career George Russell topped the timesheets of a Formula 1 practice session with the fastest lap in F1 history- a 0:54.546. The two Aston Martin Red Bull Racing car’s of Max Verstappen and Alex Albon finished second and third respectively (as they did last weekend) and Bottas and Kvyat completed the top five. Then followed Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Charles Leclerc in the fastest ten.

Free Practice Two begins in just under two hours time, and Russell will be hoping to replicate his standout performance once more.

Free Practice One Timings:

Pos # Driver Nat. Team Time Gap Laps 1 63 George Russell GBR Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 54.546 N/A 49 2 33 Max Verstappen NED Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 54.722 0.176s 29 3 23 Alexander Albon THA Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 54.811 0.265s 18 4 77 Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team 54.868 0.322s 44 5 26 Daniil Kvyat RUS Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 55.011 0.465s 40 6 10 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 55.166 0.620s 37 7 31 Esteban Ocon FRA Renault DP World F1 Team 55.273 0.727s 49 8 5 Sebastian Vettel GER Scuderia Ferrari 55.281 0.735s 40 9 3 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Renault DP World F1 Team 55.379 0.833s 39 10 16 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 55.449 0.903s 35 11 18 Lance Stroll CAN BWT Racing Point Formula One Team 55.558 1.012s 41 12 11 Sergio Pérez MEX BWT Racing Point Formula One Team 55.716 1.170s 33 13 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. ESP McLaren F1 Team 55.757 1.211s 41 14 7 Kimi Räikkönen FIN Alfa Romeo Racing 55.783 1.237s 32 15 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Alfa Romeo Racing 55.858 1.312s 35 16 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 56.078 1.532s 47 17 20 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 56.130 1.584s 37 18 6 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 56.764 2.218s 48 19 51 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Haas F1 Team 57.077 2.531s 24 20 89 Jack Aitken GBR Williams Racing 57.187 2.641s 33