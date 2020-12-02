Mick Schumacher To Join Haas F1 Team

Mick Schumacher completed the Haas F1 Team line-up for 2021, joining fellow FIA Formula 2 Championship competitor Nikita Mazepin.

Schumacher, son of Michael Schumacher, is a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy and had been dubbed with a move to Formula 1 for 2021.

The young German is currently leading the Formula 2 Championship and looks to be the likely victor at the end of the two races at Bahrain this weekend. Gaining two wins and eight podiums, he has shown he has the pace to be in F1.

Team Principal Guenther Steiner said: “I’m very pleased that we’re able to confirm Mick Schumacher in our driver lineup for next season and I look forward to welcoming him into the team. The Formula 2 Championship has long served as a proving ground for talent to showcase their credentials and this year’s field has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive in recent seasons. Mick has won races, collected podiums and excelled against some pretty exceptional talent in 2020.

“I firmly believe he’s earned the opportunity to graduate into Formula 1 based on his performances. We have an opportunity ahead of us, as a team, to evaluate and nurture a new driver given our familiarity with our race package heading into 2021. We are putting in place our building blocks for the continued long-term growth of the team and I look forward to Mick’s contributions both on and off the track in that process.”

Schumacher has tested out both a Scuderia Ferrari and an Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN before but now has come his time to finally race a F1 car.

“The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I’m simply speechless,” stated Mick Schumacher upon his confirmation. “I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me. I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents – I know that I owe them everything,” said Schumacher

“I have always believed that I would realize my dream of Formula 1. A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them.”