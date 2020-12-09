IndyCar

Montoya Joins Arrow McLaren for 105th Indianapolis 500

Juan Pablo Montoya (center) sitting with former Penske teammates Helio Castroneves (left) and Simon Pagenaud (right). (Photo Credit: Chris Owens / Courtesy of IndyCar)

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya has announced that he will be joining Arrow McLaren SP to pilot a third car in the 105th Indianapolis 500 next May.

Montoya won the event as a rookie in 2000 with Chip Ganassi Racing and again in 2015 with Team Penske. This will be his first attempt since 2017, when he finished in sixth place.

Montoya stated how excited he was to work with McLaren once more, having spent two seasons with the team in Formula 1 in 2005 and 2006.

“I have some great history with McLaren from my F1 days and I’m looking forward to making some more at next year’s Indianapolis 500.” Montoya said.

CEO of McLaren Racing Zak Brown believes that Montoya’s veteran expertise will be a valuable resource for the team when May comes, and his history in series like F1, CART, IMSA, NASCAR, and more, will help the teams chances at the greatest spectacle in racing.

“He is an intensely competitive, highly versatile driver, with deep experience at the top level of motorsport and a big following,” Brown said.

“Having him with us at the 500 next year will be great for the team and IndyCar fans everywhere.”

AMSP co-owner Sam Schmidt echoed the same sentiment, highlighting his impressive record at the event.

“His experience will elevate the entire team, including our young, talented lineup of Pato and Felix,” Schmidt said.

“When you think that he’s only started the Indy 500 five times but won it twice, that’s impressive.”

Montoya will join the team throughout the month of May, leading to the 105th Indianapolis 500, which is scheduled for 30 May, 2021.

