Nannini makes HWA switch for second F3 season

17-year-old Matteo Nannini will return to the FIA Formula 3 grid in 2021 after signing a deal to race for HWA Racelab.

The Italian showed glimpses of brilliance in his rookie season in 2020 and he was the scorer of Jenzer’s only podium at Catalunya and all 11 of the team’s points during the season.

He was also in a great position at Monza after a superb qualifying, but he was involved in the typical F3 chaos that the Italian circuit produce and failed to score.

“I am very happy with my first year in Formula 3,” Nannini said. “I worked very hard and improved from race to race.

“I am now looking to build on this experience in the coming Formula 3 season. I would like to thank everyone who believes in me and supports me, particularly Infinity Sports Management, for their support. I will not disappoint them.”

Nannini was part of Fernando Alonso’s karting team prior to his single-seater graduation and it’s no surprise seeing his talent behind the wheel.

He tested for the HWA team at Formula 2 level at the post-season test in Bahrain and he impressed the team with his speed and work ethic to cement his F3 contract for 2021.

“We are pleased to have another very talented youngster on board, in Matteo,” said HWA team principal Thomas Strick. “He fits perfectly into our concept of talent factory for Formula 1.

“He showed great willing to learn during the tests in Bahrain. If he will keep this up in the upcoming season, we will have a lot of fun with him.”