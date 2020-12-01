Nikita Mazepin To Race For Haas F1 Team in 2021

Nikita Mazepin has been confirmed to be filling one of the vacant Haas F1 Team seats for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, on a multi-year deal.

The Russian is currently competing in the feeder series FIA Formula 2 Championship, and has impressed enough to earn himself a promotion to F1. He sits third in the championship and is still mathematically in contention to take the title for himself.

His stellar 2020 performance includes wins in Feature Races at Silverstone and Mugello, four podiums and two fastest laps. He’ll sign off his Formula 2 career this weekend at the final round in Bahrain.

On joining Haas, Mazepin said: “Becoming a Formula 1 driver is a lifelong dream come true for me, I really appreciate the trust being put in me by Gene Haas, Guenther Steiner, and the whole of the team. They’re giving a young driver an opportunity and I thank them for that.

“I’m looking forward to starting our relationship together, both on and off the track, and I’m naturally keen to continue to demonstrate my abilities after a strong Formula 2 season. The team will be looking to me for feedback and inputs in order to refine its package for 2021 and beyond. I will take that responsibility on and can’t wait to get started.”

Team Principal Guenther Steiner is excited to see what the young Russian can do in F1 and is glad they were able to give him this opportunity.

Steiner said: “I’m delighted that Nikita Mazepin will be driving for Haas F1 Team next season. Nikita has underlined his credentials in Formula 2 this year with a brace of victories and a handful of podiums in what’s been a strong sophomore season for him. He’s developed into a mature racer moving up through the junior ranks – notably most recently in the GP3 Series, where he finished runner-up in 2018, and obviously in Formula 2 over the past two seasons.

“I’m excited to see what Nikita can achieve in Formula 1 and we look forward to giving him the opportunity to compete at the highest level of world motorsport. With a record-setting 23 race schedule set for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, he’s going to get plenty of track action to learn all the nuances of grand prix racing.”