Provisional 2021 World RX Calendar Revealed

Yesterday the annual FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting took place in Geneva, Switzerland – with several international championship calendars being announced.

Ahead of the 2021 FIA World Rallycross Championship, the council unvieled the provisional calendar ahead of next season, although a question mark still remains over who will run the series following IMG‘s decision to walkaway from WRX earlier this year.

For 2021, Supercars will now be known as RX1 and the FIA European Rallycross Championship for the Super 1600 cars will also be renamed to RX3. The RX2e name will however remain unchanged, and continue to be part of the FIA RX2e Championship.

The 2021 World RX season will begin unusually late due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but this is planned to ensure that the championship will be able to complete a full season throughout the later stages of next year.

Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, which was a fan favorite back in the 2019 season, will play host to the season opener on 22/23 May before a the series visits Norway a fortnight later.

Returning to the calendar after being held as a replacement round during 2020 is Kouvola in Finland, with round three taking place on the weekend of 19/20 June.

Another Northern Europe event is next up for the championship, this time at Höljes in Sweden on 3/4 July, which – if coronavirus restrictions allow by the time of the event – could see up to 50,000 fans attend the weekend.

Catalunya in Spain also remains on the calendar for next season and is another European based event, with round five of the season going ahead of 24/25 July.

Credit: GRX Taneco

The Nurburgring in Germany had been set to host the season finale in 2020 before it was cancelled due to the pandemic, but Rallycross will finally return to the circuit for the first time in nearly 30 years on the weekend of 31 July/1 August.

Two rounds have yet to be revealed where they’ll take place, although we do know one will be in Europe and take place on 21/22 August. Rumours have appeared in recent weeks it could be Riga following a news story in a local newspaper in Portugal, but could it also be a new circuit previously never used by the series?

The last race in Europe will be in France at the regular Loheac track on 4/5 September before the championship heads to either the Middle East or Asia for the second yet to be announced round.

Abu Dhabi – which has hosted WRX in the past – could again join the series for the round on 15/16 October, but the final announcement is expected shortly.

The season will then conclude in South Africa on 27/28 November, at the same location where in 2019 Timmy Hansen took the title in memorable fashion after a final round shootout with Andreas Bakkerud.

The calendar for the all-electric Projekt E will be announced in due course.

The Provisional 2021 FIA World Rallycross Championship Calendar:

22-23 May Belgium Spa-Francorchamps * [1, 2, 3] 12-13 June Norway Hell-Lanke * [2, 3] 19-20 June Finland Kouvola * [1] 03-04 July Sweden Höljes * [1, 2, 3] 24-25 July Spain Barcelona-Catalunya * [1, 2] 31 July-01 August Germany Nürburgring * [2] 21-22 August TBA (Europe) * [3] 04-05 September France Lohéac * [1, 2, 3] 15-16 October TBA (Middle East /Asia) 27-28 November South Africa Killarney

*Events to include rounds of the FIA RX2e [2] and/or FIA European RX1 [1] and/or European RX3 [3] Championships