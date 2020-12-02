Formula 1

Romain Grosjean Has Been Released From Hospital

Credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean has been able to leave the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Hospital, after recovering well from his injuries.

Grosjean gained burns to his hands and ankles when he was caught up in a horrific accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

His car collied with a barrier just after Turn 3 on the first lap, splitting his car in two and engulfing the car in flames. Luckily, Grosjean was able to walk away from the accident and has been in recovery since.

In a statement from Haas F1 Team, they said: “Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean was discharged from the care of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Hospital at 10:30 a.m. local time Wednesday. Grosjean spent three nights in hospital following Sunday’s incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Grosjean will continue private treatment for the burns suffered on the back of his hands and will remain in Bahrain for the time being. On behalf of Romain Grosjean and the entire Haas F1 Team we extend our thanks to all who have tended to him at the BDF Hospital.

