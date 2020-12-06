Schumacher takes title despite pointless final race, Daruvala earns first win

Mick Schumacher is the 2020 FIA Formula 2 Champion after his main title rival Callum Ilott failed to score the necessary points to overturn the German’s advantage.

Schumacher’s race was ruined on the opening lap as he had a huge lock up into turn four trying to avoid Dan Ticktum and the PREMA driver had to pit for new tyres as the vibrations got worse.

That meant that Ilott needed to win to take the championship but the Brit ran out of tyres towards the latter stages of the race and he dropped back through the field to tenth and out of the points.

It was a valiant effort from the UNI-Virtuosi driver who can hold his head high heading into the winter.

The race was won by Jehan Daruvala who stood on the top step of the podium for the first time in F2 after a race-long battle with pole-sitter Ticktum. The Indian made his move decisively with ten laps to go and he never looked back as he led home a Carlin one-two.

That one-two was sealed at the final corner as Yuki Tsunoda, winner of yesterday’s feature race, managed to squeeze by Ticktum who was defending with everything he had to complete a stunning weekend for the Japanese Red Bull junior. He was fastest in practice and qualifying on Friday before his Saturday win and second on Sunday emphasised his speed.

Ticktum settled for third and he was happy to have a podium while someway behind him the battle pack was fierce. Guanyu Zhou came out ahead come the chequered flag ahead of Robert Shwartzman. Ticktum confirmed after the race he would be back in F2 next year and with a good team, although he couldn’t say who.

A late race charge saw Guiliano Alesi equal his best F2 finish in sixth showing some of the potential he had promised when he was signed to Ferrari’s driver academy. He led Luca Ghiotto and Felipe Drugovich over the line to complete the points.