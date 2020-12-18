Sergio Pérez to Replace Alexander Albon at Red Bull Racing for 2021

Sergio Pérez will partner alongside Max Verstappen for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

After finishing the season strongly in the ‘best of the rest position’ of fourth in the Driver Championship, it looked like we was saying goodbye to the Mexican driver after he was ousted by BWT Racing Point Formula One Team and replaced by four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel.

His 2020 was full of highs and lows. Arguably the highest moment in his F1 career came at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix when he found himself on the top step for the very first time. Pérez had fought from the back of the grid after a first lap collision with Charles Leclerc, making him one of the many few drivers to win a race after being last on the first lap. Pérez also missed two races in 2020, due to contracting COVID-19.

In the end, Red Bull have decided to add Pérez to their team, in favour to Alexander Albon. Albon will still continue his services with the team in form of Test and Reserve Driver. Albon’s season did not go so well for him, finishing in seventh place with two podiums. He struggled to have the same power that Verstappen had all season and often found himself battling to get into the points, where he should have been battling for trophies.

Pérez has become to first non-backed Red Bull Racing driver to compete for the team since Mark Webber joined in 2007.

Through Red Bull Racing’s official twitter page, Pérez said: “The chance to race for a championship contending team is something I have been hoping for since I joined F1 and it will be a proud moment to step onto the grid in Red Bull colours.”

Team Principal Christian Horner has explained that the decision was ‘long and hard’ but ultimately, the team decided on the veteran driver.

“Alex is a valued member of the Team and we thought long and hard about this decision,” said Horner. “Having taken our time to evaluate all the relevant data and performances we have decided that Sergio is the right driver to partner Max for 2021 and look forward to welcoming him to Red Bull Racing.

“Alex remains an important part of our Team as Test and Reserve Driver with a key focus on 2022 development and we would like to thank him for his hard work and contribution.”