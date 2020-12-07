Shwartzman to remain with PREMA in 2021

Reigning FIA Formula 2 Teams’ Champions PREMA Racing have become the first team to confirm their 2021 line-up with the retention of rookie vice-champion Robert Shwartzman.

The Russian was a title contender for much of the 2020 season as he, along with eventual champion Mick Schumacher, helped PREMA to their first Formula 2 teams’ title.

He will partner reigning FIA Formula 3 champion and Renault Academy driver Oscar Piastri in 2021 with pressure on Shwartzman to produce the goods and challenge for the title once again.

In a press release from PREMA Racing, Shwartzman said: “I am happy to race in Formula 2 with PREMA again in 2021. Our target as a team is obviously to win and make progress in terms of results from this season, working hard, improving the car but also enjoying another year by staying together and having fun.

“It will be our fourth year working together, and we are going to make the most out of it. I want to thank everybody who supports me for their dedication and commitment.”

Having taken four race wins in 2020, the most of any driver, Shwartzman will go into 2021 as the favourite for the championship with Schumacher moving up to Formula One with Haas.

He will also not have to contain runner-up Callum Ilott who confirmed he would not return to the series and Yuki Tsunoda who is continuing to be linked to the AlphaTauri seat in F1.

PREMA Racing Team Principal Rene Rosin said: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Robert into the 2021 season. We thoroughly enjoyed working with him so far and we are really proud of his continued progress.

“He truly has a rare talent, and we are looking forward to seeing him take another step next year. In 2020, he immediately proved he could run for wins, and we want to build on that immediacy to be consistent contenders in 2021.”

2021 will be Shwartzman’s fourth year with PREMA across junior categories and his hard work will start tomorrow when the post-season test begins in Bahrain.