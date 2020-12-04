Formula 2

Tsunoda takes pole; championship leader Schumacher 18th and crashes

Credit: FIA Formula 2

Having topped the practice session earlier in the day, Yuki Tsunoda claimed the final FIA Formula 2 pole of 2020 as he looks to end a fantastic rookie season on a high.

It was a complete contrast to last week’s Bahrain Grand Prix where the Red Bull junior spun and lost power before setting a lap time meaning he had to start from the very back before a brilliant drive to sixth in the feature race.

He earned pole with a lap just over a tenth faster than 2021 Haas Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin who is the outsider in the title fight and needing a miracle to see himself lift the trophy.

The championship leader Mick Schumacher had a nightmare qualifying resulting in his worst of the year down in 18th position, leaving him a lot of work to do in the final two races of the year.

He had a dramatic end to his session as he tried to push on while the rest of the field backed off to cool their tyres. He tried to pass with Roy Nissany but he tried to take the racing line too soon and collided with the Israeli. The incident is under investigation.

His main title rival Callum Ilott had a better session but it was still below par for the Brit who has been so supreme on a Friday this season, he was ninth fastest but he will be happy to see his rival so far down the order.

Jehan Daruvala scored his first podium last weekend and he backed up that good result to take third on the grid ahead of Schumacher’s PREMA teammate Robert Shwartzman who may need to play a part to help his teammate wrap up the title.

Felipe Drugovich won the feature race one week ago and he had another good qualifying with fifth ahead of Christian Lundgaard and Artem Markelov who had his best qualifying of the season by far.

Dan Ticktum will start ahead of his fellow Brit Ilott in eighth with Louis Delétraz rounding out the top ten. Saturday’s feature race is one to not be missed.

Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Yuki TsunodaCarlin1:02:676
2Nikita MazepinHitech GP1:02:798
3Jehan DaruvalaCarlin1:02:807
4Robert ShwartzmanPREMA1:02:822
5Felipe DrugovichMP Motorsport1:02:841
6Christian LundgaardART1:02:849
7Artem MarkelovHWA Racelab1:02:947
8Dan TicktumDAMS1:02:954
9Callum IlottUNI-Virtuosi1:03:014
10Louis DelétrazCharouz1:03:062
11Guanyu ZhouUNI-Virtuosi1:03:075
12Marino SatoTrident1:03:116
13Pedro PiquetCharouz1:03:147
14Luca GhiottoHitech GP1:03:166
15Marcus ArmstrongART1:03:169
16Guiliano AlesiMP Motorsport1:03:194
17Théo PourchaireHWA Racelab1:03:228
18Mick SchumacherPREMA1:03:270
19Roy NissanyTrident1:03:317
20Ralph BoschungCampos1:03:403
21Guilherme SamaiaCampos1:03:552
22Sean GelaelDAMS1:03:738
