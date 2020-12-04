Formula 2

Tsunoda tops final practice of the year on very bumpy Sakhir circuit

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: FIA Formula 2

As FIA Formula 2 began its final race weekend of the 2020 season, Yuki Tsunoda was fastest for Carlin in practice with the pressure now off the Japanese driver being out of title contention.

The Red Bull junior has been tipped for a Formula One seat with AlphaTauri but he may fail to gain the necessary super license points should he fall too far down the F2 standings.

Tsunoda managed the incredibly bumpy Sakhir Circuit well to finish the 45-minute session fastest by over two tenths from his Carlin teammate Jehan Daruvala.

The Indian scored his first podium in F2 last weekend before being taken out of the sprint race by championship hunter Callum Ilott and he’ll be hoping for more success this weekend.

Mick Schumacher holds a fourteen point lead over Ilott coming into this final round and the main title fighters were only separated by two tenths themselves but on such a short lap, that was the difference between seventh and 18th, with the German faster.

Luca Ghiotto was third fastest for Hitech GP after a disappointing weekend last time out but his teammate is still within mathematical reach of the title. Nikita Mazepin was fifth quickest in practice after his F1 seat at Haas was confirmed in midweek behind Felipe Drugovich.

Marcus Armstrong had a much improved weekend in the first half of the Bahrain double-header and he was at the sharp end again in practice finishing sixth ahead of Schumacher and Ilott’s UNI-Virtuosi teammate Guanyu Zhou.

Louis Delétraz was ninth from Robert Shwartzman who needs pole position later today to still be in with a chance of the title in his rookie season. The session was ended five minutes early as Artem Markelov’s HWA went up in smoke on the start/finish straight.

Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Yuki TsunodaCarlin1:03:267
2Jehan DaruvalaCarlin1:03:495
3Luca GhiottoHitech GP1:03:582
4Felipe DrugovichMP Motorsport1:03:609
5Nikita MazepinHitech GP1:03:664
6Marcus ArmstrongART1:03:872
7Mick SchumacherPREMA1:03:876
8Guanyu ZhouUNI-Virtuosi1:03:879
9Louis DelétrazCharouz1:03:940
10Robert ShwartzmanPREMA1:03:966
11Dan TicktumDAMS1:03:994
12Christian LundgaardART1:04:012
13Ralph BoschungCampos1:04:014
14Théo PourchaireHWA Raacelab1:04:060
15Sean GelaelDAMS1:04:065
16Pedro PiquetCharouz1:04:065
17Roy NissanyTrident1:04:104
18Callum IlottUNI-Virtuosi1:04:117
19Marino SatoTrident1:04:166
20Artem MarkelovHWA Racelab1:04:252
21Guilherme SamaiaCampos1:04:366
22Guiliano AlesiMP Motorsport1:04:426
Share
Related posts
Formula 1Formula 2

Haas Willing to Take the Risk on Mazepin Despite Superlicence Uncertainty – Steiner

By
2 Mins read
Guenther Steiner expects Nikita Mazepin to do enough this weekend in Bahrain to ensure he earns a Superlicence to race in Formula 1 in 2021.
Formula 2

Boschung to return to F2 with Campos in 2021

By
1 Mins read
A second driver announcement of the day and it’s a return to the series for Ralph Boschung.
Formula 2Formula 3

Formula 3 champion Piastri to make F2 graduation with PREMA

By
1 Mins read
As expected, Oscar Piastri stays with PREMA as he makes the step up to Formula 2.