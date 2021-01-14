Arctic Rally Finland Replaces Sweden on 2021 WRC Calendar

Arctic Rally Finland will join the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship as a replacement for Rally Sweden and take place between February 26-28.

Sweden was forced to cancel its round of this season’s WRC after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the winter, with the Rovaniemi based event having now been chosen as a replacement.

As the name suggests, the new event will be based near the arctic circle with the stages actually taking place inside the area with temperatures of lower than -30°C expected at the time of it getting underway next month.

The news also means that Finland will this year play host to two rounds of the championship, with the traditional summer event taking place as already revealed between July 29 – August 1.

The new round in Finland replaces Rally Sweden on the 2021 calendar. Photo Credit: Rally Sweden

“Since it was confirmed in December that Rally Sweden would not take place, we’ve been working hard with AKK Sports, the city of Rovaniemi and the enthusiasts there to try to make this event happen,” said the WRC’s promotion manager Jona Siebel.

“It’s been a tough race against time and my thanks go to all involved.”

“Although the rally starts in just 44 days, we know AKK will leave no stone unturned to ensure it reaches the same high standards as the traditional summertime Rally Finland,” he added.

“Winter rallies provide some of the sport’s most spectacular action. A winter wonderland of full snow and big snow banks lining the roads are a driver’s dream, so I think the WRC is in for a great time!”

Arctic Rally Finland will take place next month and form the second round of a total of twelve in the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship.