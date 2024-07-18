Bark River to host Brush Run makeup races

Bark River International Raceway will host a tripleheader of sorts when Championship Off-Road comes to town on 9–11 August. While the last two days will be the Off-Road Rumble in the UP as scheduled, Friday will see races intended to make up for the Saturday round at Crandon International Raceway in June being rained out.

The Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run at Crandon in June was plagued by inclement weather, forcing qualifying and Saturday’s slate of points-paying races to be cancelled. The Sunday races, including the titular Brush Run, went without a hitch while Championship Off-Road doubled the prize money payout but did not award double points.

The series officially confirmed Thursday that Bark River will host the compensation races before the Off-Road Rumble. All classes, Pro and Sportsman, will take part.

“As we are nearing the end of the season, the implications are huge in regards to the season standings,” reads a statement from the series. “The teams and racers are ready to go in an effort to climb the series rankings while the fans are more amped up than ever before.”

Bark River is the sixth and penultimate round of the 2024 Championship Off-Road season. Crandon will be hosting the season finale two weeks later.