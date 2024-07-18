Off Road

Bark River to host Brush Run makeup races

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Championship Off-Road/FloRacing

Bark River International Raceway will host a tripleheader of sorts when Championship Off-Road comes to town on 9–11 August. While the last two days will be the Off-Road Rumble in the UP as scheduled, Friday will see races intended to make up for the Saturday round at Crandon International Raceway in June being rained out.

The Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run at Crandon in June was plagued by inclement weather, forcing qualifying and Saturday’s slate of points-paying races to be cancelled. The Sunday races, including the titular Brush Run, went without a hitch while Championship Off-Road doubled the prize money payout but did not award double points.

The series officially confirmed Thursday that Bark River will host the compensation races before the Off-Road Rumble. All classes, Pro and Sportsman, will take part.

“As we are nearing the end of the season, the implications are huge in regards to the season standings,” reads a statement from the series. “The teams and racers are ready to go in an effort to climb the series rankings while the fans are more amped up than ever before.”

Bark River is the sixth and penultimate round of the 2024 Championship Off-Road season. Crandon will be hosting the season finale two weeks later.

Share
Avatar photo
3757 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
Off Road

2025 SCORE International World Desert Championship revealed

By
1 Mins read
The 2025 SCORE International season will be more of the same with the usual four dates: San Felipe 250, Baja 500, Baja 400, and Baja 1000.
Off Road

Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame Class of 2024 revealed

By
3 Mins read
Ken Block, Marlin Czajkowski, Johnny Greaves, Jimmy Lewis, Rod Millen, Jon Nelson, Mike Pearlman, John Rettie, Pete Sohren, Scott Steinberger and Evelyn Tallman-Duceshi comprise the ORMHOF’s 2024 class.
Off Road

Dakar alumnus Joey Evans to run Baja 1000 with Adaptive Sports Fund

By
2 Mins read
Joey Evans, who was paralysed in a 2007 accident but went on to race the Dakar Rally a decade later, now plans to challenge the equally legendary Baja 1000 in November as an Ironman rider.