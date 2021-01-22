Armstrong switches to DAMS for second F2 season

Following an up-and-down rookie season, Marcus Armstrong will take the wheel of the DAMS car for the 2021 FIA Formula 2 season.

The New Zealander piloted the ART last year and he started well with two podiums in the first four races but he couldn’t find that speed again and was outclassed by fellow rookie teammate Christian Lundgaard.

But a move to DAMS should prove fruitful for the Kiwi having tested with the French outfit in the post-season test in Bahrain.

“I’m very excited to be joining DAMS,” Ferrari Junior Armstrong said. “It’s been a long time coming as there was a lot of interest in working together last season. Formula 2 is such a competitive championship and with only eight events it’s important to start on the right foot in an experienced team that’s used to winning.

“DAMS has a massive history, especially in GP2 and F2 – it’s one of, if not the, best to be with. In the short time I’ve worked with the team it’s already clear they bring out the best in people and have the resources to give me exactly what I need.

“We are aiming for the title. We’ve discussed that it’s not in my interest to finish second and they firmly agreed because they have the exact same targets. By no means is it going to be easy with such fierce competition, but I feel that when I’m in the right environment with a great team I can really do special things.”

It’s likely that Armstrong’s teammate will also be new to DAMS with Dan Ticktum hinting at a move to a “really good team” following his podium at the 2020 season finale.

Gregory and Olivier Driot, Co-Team Owners added: “We are very happy to welcome Marcus to DAMS. We have been following his career and his performances for several years, so we are glad to finally join forces this season.

“It’s going to be an important year for both of us. Looking at Marcus’ track record, it is obviously one of our main targets to challenge for the titles this year.

“Marcus drove for us in the 2020 post-season test in Bahrain and he gave some great feedback to the engineers. It was good for him to get to know the team ahead of the 2021 campaign, and everything so far has been positive. This is Marcus’ second year in Formula 2 and he has big goals, as does DAMS. We won the teams’ title in 2019 and we would like to be back at the top. We are really looking forward to starting in Bahrain.”