Caldwell completes PREMA F3 driver line-up

Reigning FIA Formula 3 champions PREMA have become the first team to announce their complete driver quota for the 2021 season with Olli Caldwell today unveiled.

The Brit competed in his rookie F3 season in 2020 with Trident but was somewhat overshadowed by his more experienced teammates David Beckmann and Lirim Zendeli, with the latter getting a promotion to MP Motorsport in Formula 2.

But Caldwell will be hoping that a fresh start at PREMA will reinvigorate him and he can be a title challenger in 2021.

“I am really excited to announce that I will be competing with PREMA in the 2021 FIA F3 Championship,” said Caldwell. “Having competed with the team in previous championships I’m looking forward to putting what I learnt from my rookie year to good use and continuing our history together in FIA F3”.

Alongside Caldwell in the Italian team will be rookie Arthur Leclerc and fellow sophomore driver Dennis Hauger, both of whom have been confirmed for a number of weeks as PREMA look to allow their drivers time to gel ahead of the season’s start at Catalunya in May.

Team Principal Rene Rosin added: “We look forward to welcoming Olli back to the PREMA family. Having worked with him in the past, we know he has a smart approach and can adapt quickly, which we expect to be a key skill with the challenging season ahead.

“In addition, he knows our work ethics and approach, so he is definitely a good fit for 2021. It is always great to see young drivers evolve with us throughout their career, and we are sure Olli will keep up the improvement this season.”