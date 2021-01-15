Daruvala stays with Carlin for second F2 season, Edgar joins in F3

Carlin have announced their first drivers in both FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 as they retain race-winner Jehan Daruvala.

The Indian ended 2020 in a rich vein of form at the Bahrain double-header which saw him take victory in the final race of the year and set himself up nicely for an assault at the title in 2021.

He keeps the Red Bull backing that helped him and his 2020 teammate Yuki Tsunoda to a handy amount of podiums and a handful of wins which saw Tsunoda promoted to AlphaTauri in F1.

“I’m extremely excited to be staying in F2 and with Carlin for 2021,” said Daruvala. “We made a lot of progress last year and overcame some issues to put together a really strong package. It was great to end the season on such a high with my first F2 win and then to back that up with front running pace in post-season testing.

“We have a lot of momentum behind us and although we know that other drivers and teams will have made steps forward over the winter, we will be aiming for the top step in every race. Consistency will be the key to a successful championship campaign, so we need to be on the pace from the start.

Daruvala was also grateful to Red Bull for keeping their faith in saying: “I’m extremely proud to be carrying Red Bull colours again this season and I thank Dr Marko and my sponsors for their continued support and belief in me which I will be looking to repay from the very first race.”

Another Red Bull junior who will be racing in the Carlin stable in 2021 will be ADAC F4 champion Jonny Edgar.

The Brit took part in both post-season F3 tests and impressed the team enough to earn a drive for the 2021 F3 season.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Carlin and stepping up to the FIA F3 Championship this season,” said Edgar. “I know there will be a lot of hard work ahead but it’s such a prestigious series and on the F1 support calendar, it’s where every driver aims to be. I’m hugely grateful for the continued support of Dr Helmut Marko and the Red Bull Junior team, who make this possible.

“I experienced the FIA F3 car in the post-season tests at the end of last year and really enjoyed the increase in power and technicality of the car which is a real step up from what I’m used to. Since then, I’ve also enjoyed my time at the Carlin workshop and feel like we’ve already started to work well together. I can’t wait to get back in the car again when pre-season testing starts in February.”

Carlin struggled in F3 last year only finishing eighth in the standings out of the ten teams but team boss Trevor Carlin is confident of improvement with Edgar the start of a new era.

He said: “Jonny is a really exciting young talent and we’re very proud to have him join us and continue our relationship with the Red Bull Junior Team. The FIA F3 Championship is one of the most competitive in the world and in a series where consistency is key, the pressure on rookies in a 30-car field is immense.

“However, Jonny has shown he has great talent and we have been working incredibly hard over the winter to deliver a competitive package to help him achieve his potential. He’s been a delight to work with in the factory and I look forward to seeing what he can achieve this season.”

Carlin was also happy to confirm to retention of Daruvala by saying: “We’re extremely pleased that we have the opportunity to carry on the great progress we have been making with Jehan and have another attack on the FIA F2 Championship. Thank you to Red Bull and Jehan’s sponsors for entrusting us with this important year in his career.

“Jehan did a great job last season as an F2 rookie, he kept his head and kept pushing through to really show his true potential by the second half of the season. To finish the year off with a third place and then a win really confirms what we knew from the start. I expect Jehan to continue where he left off – challenging for wins from the outset in the new season.”