Ed Jones Returns to Full Time IndyCar Seat with Dale Coyne Racing

2017 NTT IndyCar Series rookie of the year Ed Jones will make his return to the series full time in 2021, returning to the team that gave him his debut: Dale Coyne Racing.

The Emirati-born British driver will pilot the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan entry formerly driven by Santino Ferrucci, who transitioned to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this offseason. Pavement product company SealMaster will continue to be the primary sponsor for the vibrant neon yellow and black liveried machine.

During his 2017 campaign with the team, Jones finished fourteenth in the points standings, with his crowning achievement being a third place finish at that year’s Indianapolis 500, the highest finishing rookie in the field.

“I’m really excited to join the Coyne Vasser Sullivan team for the 2021 NTT IndyCar season.” said Jones.

“I started my IndyCar career with Dale (Coyne), Jimmy (Vasser) and Sulli (James Sullivan) have had much success as owners together, and the combination of Coyne, Vasser Sullivan is a proven team over the last 3 seasons. I’m pumped for the opportunity to drive the No. 18 SealMaster machine and represent the SealMaster franchisees across the country, this really is the perfect opportunity.”

Jones, the 2016 Indy Lights series champion, saw his fair share of hardships after that 2017 campaign, with a slightly more successful run with Chip Ganassi Racing the next season seeing him finish thirteenth in the points with two podium finishes.

The team would let him go the next season however, and he would find himself with Ed Carpenter Racing in 2019 running the road and street courses, while Ed Carpenter himself ran the ovals.

Jones would not return to the grid in 2020 and would hit another stroke of bad luck as plans to run in the DTM touring car series in Germany fell apart due to COVID-19.

Despite the recent string of bad luck, team co-owner James Sullivan trusts that the twenty-five year old driver will turn his fortunes around in 2021.

“We’re full steam ahead having Ed Jones join us, and taking over the driver responsibilities for the No. 18 Team SealMaster machine.” Sullivan said.

“Ed has had some big moments in IndyCar, and we expect you’ll see some big moments with us together in 2021.”

Jones will make his return on 18 April at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, held at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.