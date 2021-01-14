Hunter-Reay, DHL rejoin Andretti for 11th Consecutive Season

2012 NTT IndyCar Series champion Ryan Hunter-Reay has announced that he will rejoin Andretti Autosport in the number twenty-eight machine and will sport the yellow and red livery of DHL for every race in the 2021 season,

This will be Hunter-Reay’s fifteenth season in IndyCar and his twelfth as an Andretti driver. He joins Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi as three confirmed drivers in the iconic team’s lineup for next season.

The 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner is very excited to work with his longtime partners yet again, building off of a 2020 season that saw him finish 10th in the driver’s championship.

“DHL has been one of the longest tenured primary sponsors in IndyCar history and that yellow 28 car has become one of the iconic IndyCar liveries; for that I am extremely grateful,” Hunter-Reay said.

“I want nothing more than to add a second Indy 500 win to our accomplishments and earn the title of IndyCar Champion for a second time as well.”

“2020 was a pretty unconventional season, and we left the year with unfinished business. Overall, as a team, we’re focused on extracting the maximum potential from the speed we had in 2020.”

Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas, had nothing but praise for Hunter-Reay, who has helped tremendously in the brand’s growth as a result of their decade-long partnership.

“We’ve shared an incredible history with Ryan throughout his entire IndyCar career, as he has been an amazing DHL brand ambassador,” Parra said.

“Ryan has helped to further elevate our brand and engage our employees while he continues to excite racing fans.”

Hunter-Reay will also continue to have AutoNation as a partner for the team, continuing to be an ambassador for their DRV PNK campaign helping fight against cancer.

IndyCar fans will be able to see the instantly recognizable yellow and red twenty-eight car only a few short months from now, as the IndyCar season gets underway on 11 April at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.