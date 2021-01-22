HWA unveil Nannini and Deledda as Formula 2 lineup

German team HWA Racelab will field an all-Italian driver lineup for the 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship with Matteo Nannini and Alessio Deledda both graduating from FIA Formula 3.

Nannini, 17, was already confirmed to race for HWA in Formula 3 this season and thanks to the change that sees F2 and F3 race on alternate weekends, he will race in both series.

The move indicates that there could be further drivers who try to compete in both series with clashes no longer possible.

Nannini showed promise in his debut F3 season in 2020 for Jenzer and he will be hoping to push on in both feeder series in 2021.

“I’m really looking forward to such a busy season,” said Nannini. “Forty-five races in 2021 are going to be demanding, but I feel ready and determined to grow as a driver, having the opportunity to race in both FIA F2 and F3.

“It will be my first year in F2. I know it will not be easy, but I am willing to learn as much as possible.

“I am confident heading into my second season in F3 and I am sure that HWA will provide me with a competitive package to do well.”

Deledda on the other hand was rather unimpressive for Campos which saw him score zero points, finishing 34th in the Championship having been considerably off the pace for much of the season.

“A new experience that I have been waiting for years,” said Deledda. “I am excited to be participating in such a competitive championship and testing my skills.

“I am sure that, together with a team rich in experience like HWA, we will be able to grow together on this journey that awaits us.

“I truly believe in HWA’s F1 Talent Factory programme and I am excited, as my double commitment in 2021 will be key to bring me one step closer to Formula 1.”

HWA themselves struggled in Formula 2 last season which saw them use four different drivers over the course on their way to a tenth placed teams’ finish.

Team Principal Thomas Strick added: “We have found a good mix for our team, with a young and very talented driver, together with a slightly older but equally ambitious driver.

“We have taken a conscious decision to field Matteo in both series. The advantage for the young driver is that he can be introduced more quickly to the high performance of a Formula 1 car, as the Formula 2 car comes far closer to matching this performance.”