James Hinchcliffe To Return to IndyCar Full Time in 2021

Fan favorite James Hinchcliffe will return to the NTT IndyCar Series full time in 2021, piloting the No. 29 Honda for Andretti Autosport.

The “Mayor of Hinchtown” last competed full time in 2019 with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, now known as Arrow McLaren SP, and part time with Andretti Autosport in 2020 in three scheduled events. Andretti called upon the Canadian driver’s services at the end of the season for three more races when Zach Veach announced his exit from the team.

Now, after a year of splitting his on track time with a position as a broadcaster for NBC, Hinchcliffe is ready to return full time to the track.

“Being back full time has always been the goal and it feels so great to know that I will be back on the grid and with such an amazing team, one I’ve had a lot of great memories and success with,” Hinchcliffe said.

Indianapolis-based telecommunications company Genesys will also be returning as Hinchcliffe’s primary sponsor for ten races during the season, having been his sponsor for three races last season. The deal, which started from a direct message on social media from the company, has now grown into an ever expanding partnership.

“We’re building upon our tremendous partnership with James Hinchcliffe and Andretti Autosport. The success we have seen together goes beyond the deep connection Genesys has with the Indianapolis community,” said Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys.

“James and the entire Andretti team are leaders on the track because they’re empowered with the right technology and data so they can make informed decisions at the right moment. That’s at the heart of every winning customer experience too, and what’s driving our momentum at Genesys.”

Hinchcliffe also revealed that a long term deal with Genesys had been in the work since his initial three race deal with the company in March of 2020.

“So many people at Genesys worked hard to get this done, and I am looking forward to representing them this year,” he said.

This will be Hinchcliffe’s 11th year competing in IndyCar and his fifth as a part of Andretti. Prior to 2020, Hinchcliffe spent three years with the team from 2012 to 2014, collecting three wins in that time.

Andretti Autosport Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti expressed his excitement to work with Hinchcliffe and Genesys once again in 2021.

“We’re really excited to have Hinch back in the car for 2021 and thrilled to welcome Genesys again to the Andretti family, this year in an expanded role,” Andretti said.

“This is just the first step in many exciting things for the No. 29 and we know Genesys will be a great partner serving as the cornerstone to the season for James.”

The announcement of Hinchcliffe completes Andretti’s four car lineup for 2021, alongside Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

“Hinch”‘s return to full time competition will come at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on 18 April at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.