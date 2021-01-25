Jenzer add Chovet to 2021 F3 roster

Jenzer have secured the services of French driver Pierre-Louis Chovet for the 2021 FIA Formula 3 season.

The 18-year-old got his first taste of F3 action last year when he replaced Max Fewtrell at Hitech GP for the Spa and Monza rounds of 2020, scoring points with a sixth placed finish in the Italian sunshine.

He also drove for Van Amersfoort Racing in the Formula Regional Championship where he scored two podiums in a fifth placed championship finish.

“Following my few experiences in FIA F3 at the end of last year, I decided to compete in the whole 2021 season with the Jenzer Motorsport team,” said Chovet.

“The state-of-the-art technical know-how and the atypical approach of Andreas Jenzer’s team, as well as its human quality and its focus on FIA F3 are three of the factors that convinced me to jump within this innovative project.

“Competing in this category since the very beginning of GP3, again, with its own and original approach, Jenzer Motorsport contributed largely to the development of Yuki Tsunoda who is reaching F1 this year.

“I can’t wait to start working and drive my beast for the first official testing days in Jerez on the 25th and 26th of February.”

The Swiss team Jenzer struggled in 2020 finishing the year ninth in the team’s standings, only beating Charouz by six points.

But with Chovet joining the team along with the returning Calan Williams and one other – yet to be announced – They will be hopeful of a more competitive year in 2021.

Team Principal Andreas Jenzer added: “We’re really excited to start working with Pierre-Louis on track. Judging by what he has shown so far, we see great potential and an exciting F3 season ahead for all of us”