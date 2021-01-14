Jenzer keep faith with Williams for 2021

The fourth driver announcement of the FIA Formula 3 off-season sees Australian Calan Williams continue with Jenzer for a second season in 2021.

2020 was Williams’ first in Formula 3 and despite not scoring points, he showed glimpses of promise which included a fine qualifying performance in Hungary before being involved in an opening lap crash.

The aim this year is to challenge further up the grid on a more regular basis which should see him score points more often and maybe challenge for podiums or even wins on occasion.

“I’m really looking forward to competing another season with Jenzer,” said Williams. “There were quite a few times where we showed the potential in 2020. We started our 2021 preparations at the recent tests in Barcelona and Jerez very strongly, so I’m looking forward to what we can achieve together.

“The first few races are so important. You want to run at the front, have some good performances and get some points on the board. That’s huge not only for the driver’s confidence, but the team as well.

“I believe this year is going to be a strong one, there’s plenty of confidence and belief after the testing, but there is certainly no complacency and both myself and Jenzer are working hard to extract every fraction of performance that we can.”

Being the first Jenzer driver announced, Williams’ 2021 teammates are still to be confirmed but we do know that it won’t be a return for Matteo Nannini who sealed a seat at HWA last month.

Team Principal Andreas Jenzer added: “We are really motivated to have Calan back with us for his second season in FIA F3 fighting for maximum points in the new exciting weekend format featuring 21 races.”

The 2021 Formula 3 season kicks off in Barcelona on 8/9th May with three tests to come before then at Jerez, Barcelona and Spielberg where Williams will have the chance to guide the Swiss outfit in the right direction.