Smolyar retained by ART for second F3 season

Alexander Smolyar will return to ART Grand Prix for the 2021 FIA Formula 3 season as the team’s first driver announcement of the off-season.

2020 saw Smolyar make his debut in F3 and he showed glimpses of promise having a win taken away due to his excessive weaving at Silverstone and his first podium coming at Monza.

The Russian will be keen to push on from his good end-of-season form and make 2021 a fruitful year.

“I’m glad to continue working with a team of such a high level as ART Grand Prix,” Smolyar elated. “We have already gotten to know each other well and the atmosphere in the team will be pleasant and familiar for me.

“This is one of the best teams in the championship, so we have a chance for some good results. My goal for this season is to win, of course. There can be no other goal in such a team. Also, I’ve already got the experience, so that means a lot.

“Last year I tried a lot of new things for myself. Now I can focus on some more important moments. I would like to thank SMP Racing and ART Grand Prix for their trust and support. I will try to do my best and achieve our goals.”

Smolyar becomes the tenth driver announced for the 2021 season with his two ART teammates yet to be announced although Frederik Vesti is strongly favoured to fill one of those seats.

Team Principal Sébastien Philippe added: “Alex made a good start in his inaugural F3 season which raised our hopes, but several retirements in the early races slowed his momentum.

“His driving qualities are solid and he has made great personal and technical progress. He ended the year with a series of very good results in an ultra-competitive championship where it is easy to doubt and to lose your marks. With his new confidence and conviction of his talent, Alex should be able to join the fight for the title in 2021.”