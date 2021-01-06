Spa Added To The 2021 British Rallycross Calender

For the first time since it’s inception, the Motorsport UK British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy Presented by Cooper Tires has a confirmed calendar covering events in five different nations including the season finale at World Rallycross venue Spa Francorchamps in Belgium. All of this is, of course, subject to regulations around the pandemic and how the different nations cope with the situation.

The 2021 season opens at ‘The Home Of Rallycross’, Lydden Hill in Kent over the May Bank Holiday weekend with round one being held on 29 May and round two on Bank Holiday Monday, 31 May. Then for the first time since 2017, the British Rallycross will cross the Irish Sea to Mondello Park for round three on 10/11 July. The most exciting thing about this round is the fact that the top Irish Rallycross drivers will be competing and the Irish fans are some of motorsport’s most enthusiastic.

Rallycross at Mondello Park. Photo Credit: Tom Banks

Round four will be held at Pembury in Wales over the August Bank Holiday weekend (29/30 August). The track has recently undergone significant improvements and, like Lydden Hill, offers incredible on-track race action and spectator viewing around the circuit. The next race weekend will be held at Knockhill in Scotland on 25/26 September. Knockhill has also had some changes with a recently re-profiled rallycross cut through, where drivers hook a right immediately after the famous Duffus Dip onto the loose. This promises to provide some exciting racing.

The penultimate round will be held, once again at Lydden Hill with a ‘Rallycross Under Lights’ over the weekend of 6/7 November. With the trial in 2020 proving a huge success, rallycross in the dark will most definitely draw in the crowds, especially with the planned firework spectacular! The final race weekend of the season will involve a journey to Belgium on December 4/5 where the British Championship drivers will get to battle it out on the new 913-metre rallycross track at Spa Francorchamps which includes the famous Raidillon corner and the legendary Eau Rouge section of the Formula 1 track.

Liam Doran’s Audi S1 at Lydden Hill. Photo Credit: 5 Nations BRX

5 Nations BRX 2021 Provisional Calendar

May 29/31 – Lydden Hill, England

July 10/11 – Mondello Park, Ireland

August 29/30 – Pembrey, Wales

September 25/26 – Knockhill, Scotland

November 6/7 – Lydden Hill, England

December 4/5 – Spa Francorchamps, Belgium

All rounds remain provisional and subject to change.