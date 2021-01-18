Formula 3

Staněk completes Hitech F3 squad after move from Charouz

Credit: FIA Formula 3

Czech Republic driver Roman Staněk has been announced as Hitech GP’s third and final driver for the 2021 FIA Formula 3 season.

At just 16 years old, Staněk was the youngest driver on the grid last season where he raced for Charouz following a late call-up to replace Niko Kari.

He showed good speed in qualifying and especially in the wet at the first two rounds in Austria but he struggled to keep that impressive pace throughout his rookie season.

He did though score his first points in the chaotic Monza weekend and he will be keen to add many more points to his tally in 2021.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join Hitech,” Staněk elated. “I’m really excited to work with a new team and will be putting in the hard work for a successful season.”

Staněk will be expected to lead the British team forward with his two teammates both being rookies in 2021. He is joined by Red Bull juniors Jak Crawford and Ayumu Iwasa.

He will also drive for Hitech GP in Asian F3 alongside Iwasa and Reece Ushijima.

Hitech Team Principal, Oliver Oakes, added: “We are delighted to have Staněk on board as we embark on what we hope will be another successful season.

“We always look forward to working with new drivers, and Staněk has shown the talent required in FIA F3 and Asian F3.”

