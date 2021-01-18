Vogel Praises “Amazing” Fabia R5 After Pre-Season Test

FIA European Rally Championship competitor Adrienn Vogel admitted driving an R5 car for the first time is “a real oh my god feeling!”, after completing a test session with the Dani Fischer Team last week.

Vogel, who along with co-driver Ivett Notheisz competed in the ERC3 class aboard a Ford Fiesta Rally4 last season, is evaluating her options ahead of a 2021 rallying campagin.

“Frankly I can not tell you what I feel while I’m driving this car,” said Vogel after last Friday’s test.

“It’s a real ‘oh my God’ feeling if you know what I mean. The FABIA R5 car on track is amazing. I think my earlier R2 and R4 cars experiences are pretty good first steps to get used to this new technique. I’m so thankful for the Dani Fischer Team for this test and of course for my team manager Ákos Jobbágy.

“My co-driver Ivett Notheisz told me she didn’t want to get out of the car. This is the halfway point of the test today and I have practice to find the ideal braking points and to switch the gear back because it works much more differently in the Ford.”

Vogel ended the 2020 season in seventh place in ERC3 following a part time campaign that saw her finish fifth in class on both Rally di Roma Capitale and her home event in Hungary.

“It has not been decided yet what kind of car we will compete this year with,” added Vogel.

“I hope it will be sure at the end of January but it’s clear now that we continue our cooperation with the Czech Orsák Rallysport. Our plan is to race four rounds of FIA ERC (Rally di Rome, Rally Islas Canarias, Barum Rally and Rally Hungary) and some other international rally races nearby Hungary. We would like to compete in Rally Bohemia if we can.”

The 2021 FIA European Rally Championship is set to get underway with the Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras in Portugal between March 12-14.