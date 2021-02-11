Charlie Kimball Returns to Foyt for Indy Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500

A.J. Foyt Enterprises have announced that ten year NTT IndyCar Series veteran Charlie Kimball will return to the team for the Indy Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500 in May of 2021.

The 35-year-old California native spent the 2020 season with the team piloting the No. 4 car, but will now pilot the No. 11 Tresiba Chevrolet upon his return. Kimball also returns with longtime sponsor Novo Nordisk, who make Tresiba, the insulin that Kimball uses to treat his type 1 diabetes.

“I am excited to once again represent Novo Nordisk and the diabetes community and to join A.J. Foyt Racing for the month of May,” Kimball said.

“I have never run at Indianapolis without Novo Nordisk and to be able to return this year with the support of the legendary A.J. Foyt, Larry Foyt, and everyone at AJ Foyt Racing, will certainly be special.”

Kimball will join full-time drivers Sebastien Bourdais and Dalton Kellett for a three car effort on both the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and Oval in May. After running the full 2020 season with Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises President Larry Foyt expressed how excited he was to work with him again.

“It’s awesome to have Charlie and Novo Nordisk back for the month of May,” Foyt said.

“They were both great to work with throughout the challenges of 2020, and I’m glad we can continue the program. Charlie is focused on producing great results, and we are working hard to put the best group together for success.”

In his career, Kimball has six podium finishes and eight top-five finishes to his name. His best finish on the road course is fifth, and has a best finish of third in the Indianapolis 500.

The Indy Grand Prix will take place on 15 May, and the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be held on 30 May.