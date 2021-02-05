Colombo joins Cordeel at Campos

Lorenzo Colombo will make the jump up to FIA Formula 3 when he takes the wheel of the Campos car for 2021.

The Italian raced in Formula Renault Eurocup last season where he scored three wins and five podiums in a fifth-placed championship finish.

The 20-year-old also has race-winning pedigree in ADAC F4 and Euroformula Open and he will be hoping to go into his debut F3 season continuing that winning form as he teams up with fellow Eurocup graduate Amaury Cordeel.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the FIA F3 grid with Campos Racing,” elated Colombo. “I can’t wait to start working with the team in order to learn as much as I can before the start of the season. I`m feeling ready to give my best as a racing driver.”

Campos finished seventh of the ten teams in F3 last season thanks largely to three podiums scored by Australian Alex Peroni, who’s drive for 2021 is still unknown, and they will hope that Colombo can provide similar success and lead the team this coming season.

Sporting Director Adrián Campos Jr. added: “I would like to welcome Lorenzo to the team on behalf of all Campos Racing and especially my father Adrián Campos. We have been trying to make this partnership possible in the past seasons without success for a number of different reasons.

“Lorenzo has always been very close to the team and he was that kind of drivers my father followed since we first met already four years ago. I am sure Lorenzo will manage to demonstrate during this season why my father believed in him and rated him as an extremely talented driver of huge potential.”