Correa to make emotional return to racing with ART

Having not raced for sixteen months, Juan Manuel Correa will return to the track in 2021 as he lines up in FIA Formula 3 for ART Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian was involved in the tragic Formula 2 accident at Spa in 2019 which sadly took the life of Anthoine Hubert.

Correa was seriously injured that day and since has undergone several surgical processes to help his rehabilitation to a racing return including having his leg in a brace for over a year.

Having scored podiums in Formula 2 before the accident, Correa will be hoping for more success but above all else, a safe season.

He said: “First of all, I’m extremely happy to be back after what I’ve been through. I am super thankful to ART Grand Prix; it means a lot to me that they’re believing in me and my comeback. F3 is a transition year, my dream is still to reach F1 and this is the first step in my comeback.

“My targets are a bit ahead of myself, because I still have to do a lot, I have not driven a car for a year and a half and there is a big learning curve ahead. I’m entering this season with an open mind, I won’t put pressure on myself, I will do my best, I will do what I love and that’s already a victory.”

Correa completes ART’s Formula 3 driver lineup with Alexander Smolyar returning alongside three-time 2020 race winner Frederik Vesti in a very strong trio.

Team Principal Sébastien Philippe added: “Since his horrendous accident in Spa, on August 30th, 2019, Juan Manuel has been through a lot of phases, always fighting while keeping in mind that he did not want to give up on his dream to keep racing at the highest possible level.

“Juan Manuel is an example of bravery and tenacity and ART Grand Prix is proud to give him the opportunity to return to racing. Juan Manuel is extremely strong mentally, he is still fighting to be as fit as possible and he is hungry. Behind the wheel, his talent is immense, as shown by his achievements in go-karts and then his first few years in motorsport.

“We are keen to accompany Juan Manuel to resume his career and to help him climb the ladder once again. He will give the team the benefit of his talent and experience.”

This brings some much needed good news for many and Correa will undoubtedly have the whole watching world willing him on, including his fellow drivers.