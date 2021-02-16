Cracker-Jack Doohan completes Trident F3 team

Red Bull junior Jack Doohan will head into the 2021 FIA Formula 3 season with a new team after he was announced as the third and final driver for Trident.

The 18-year-old Australian – and son of five-time MotoGP champion Mick – will be tipped by many as a title contender having looked so strong in post-season testing.

But his debut F3 season in 2020 didn’t match his lofty ambitions as a combination of poor qualifying and bad luck saw Doohan fail to score a point for HWA.

“I’m very pleased to join the prestige and highly competitive Trident team for the 2021 season,” said Doohan. “Post season testing went very well and I already feel a great atmosphere between the team and myself. I can’t wait to get back to work and start the preparations for the upcoming season.”

He joins a Trident team who enjoyed their most successful year in Formula 3 having scored wins with both Lirim Zendeli and David Beckmann on their way to second in the teams’ standings.

Team manager Giacomo Ricci added: “We are extremely pleased to confirm Jack in the Trident team’s FIA Formula 3 Championship line-up. In postseason testing in Barcelona and Jerez in October 2020, he definitely impressed the team for how quickly he adapted to the car and how he earned extremely competitive results.

“The team is proud to work with him, the son of Motorcycling World Champion Mick Doohan. He quickly created excellent chemistry with the technical staff and all the team members, showing great passion and determination in achieving his goals. When we talk about racing, his eyes literally glow!”

The Formula 3 season kicks off as it always does at Catalunya in May with new stops at Zandvoort and Circuit of the Americas ending the year in October where Doohan will hope to be crowned champion.