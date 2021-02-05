David Schumacher to lead Trident in F3

David Schumacher – the son of former F1 driver Ralf – will drive for his third different FIA Formula 3 team in just over a year as he joins the Italian team Trident.

The German started 2020 with Charouz before moving to Carlin to replace Enaam Ahmed but he couldn’t find the upturn in form he was hoping for and he ended the season with a best finish of 12th.

Despite his pointless 2020, the 19-year-old is expected to show big improvements going into his sophomore year in Formula 3.

“I’m delighted to race with Trident Motorsport this year and I think we have excellent chances,” said Schumacher. “The team has been doing a really good job and the car was amazing in the two tests in Barcelona and Jerez.

“I’m looking forward to the season ahead. I can feel that the team is really passionate about what they are doing so I have a great feeling for this year.”

Trident had a very fruitful 2020 with David Beckmann and Lirim Zendeli both picking up wins for the team as they finished the year second behind runaway champions PREMA.

Zendeli already has his Formula 2 promotion in the bag with MP Motorsport and Schumacher will be hoping he can follow in his countryman’s footsteps.

Trident Team Manager Giacomo Ricci added: “David has great potential. I think he has more to express and all the characteristics to achieve remarkable results. He has had the opportunity to compare the Trident team with others, during the official 2020 post season tests, and we are proud that he has decided to choose us.

“We were able to develop excellent interpersonal feelings with David, in addition to a great working pace that I am sure will lead to very good results this season.”