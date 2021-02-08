Formula Regional Champion Petecof joins Formula 2 with Campos

While his Formula Regional European Championship rivals have all got seats in FIA Formula 3, Gianluca Petecof has decided to make the big step up to FIA Formula 2 in 2021 with Campos.

The Brazilian came out on top in a three-way title fight with his PREMA teammates Arthur Leclerc, who stays with the Italians in F3, and Oliver Rasmussen, who moves to HWA in the same series.

Just last month, Petecof announced his split from the Ferrari Driver Academy and it was thought he may not find the budget for a competitive seat but the hopes of many have been revived with this announcement.

According to the 18-year-old, late Campos Racing founder and owner Adrián Campos wanted him in his car as one of ‘his last wishes’.

He said: “It is an honour to know that one of the great Adrian’s last wishes was to have me in a Campos car and it motivates me in a special way more than ever before.

“Campos Racing has a winning culture and giving unique opportunities to young drivers is in the team’s DNA. I cannot wait to start working with them and prove ourselves once again.”

The Spanish team struggled in 2020 finishing the year ninth in the teams’ standings but they did rack up multiple wins the year before courtesy of Jack Aitken.

Petecof will partner the returning F2 veteran Ralph Boschung for his debut season in the series and will be looking to learn as much as he can off the Swiss.

Sporting Director Adrián Campos Jr. added: “I am sure that I speak on behalf of the entire team if I say that we are very excited to complete our Formula 2 driver line up with such a professional driver and so much hunger for victory like Gianluca.

“He has made a very important step of category and will have hard work ahead, but don’t forget that he is the current champion of the Formula Regional so we all have a lot of confidence and enthusiasm in the results that both Gianluca and Ralph can achieve in this 2021 season.

“This is an agreement that my father did not have the opportunity to complete before he passed away, but we know that completing the F2 line up with Gianluca was his wish and we have fought very hard to make it happen. I want to welcome him on behalf of Campos Racing and wish him the best of luck in this 2021 season.”