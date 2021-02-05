Formula 3

HWA complete F3 roster with Rasmussen

Credit: FIA Formula 3

Following a third-placed finish in the 2020 Formula Regional European Championship, Oliver Rasmussen has announced his step up to FIA Formula 3 with HWA Racelab.

The Dane debuted for the team in the two post-season tests at Jerez and Barcelona and his performances in what was Jack Doohan’s 2020 car earnt him a full-time seat for 2021.

“Participating in FIA Formula 3 is a milestone in my career,” said Rasmussen. “Together with HWA we will do our best to be competitive. I hope we grow in strength together and emerge from the coming season as one of the best teams and me as one of the best drivers.

Rasmussen is the last driver to be announced for HWA’s junior formula squad as he will partner Mexican Rafael Villagomez and Italian Matteo Nannini, who will also race in Formula 2 alongside Alessio Deledda.

HWA finished fifth in F3 last season with two wins courtesy of Jake Hughes and they will hope that Rasmussen and co can emulate that success.

Team principal Thomas Strick added: “Oliver’s performance in the 2020 Formula Regional European Championship was impressive. Six wins and 13 podiums speak for themselves. It shows that he has the potential to produce top performances at the high level of FIA Formula 3.”

“We will support him as well as possible, to allow him to make the most of this huge potential out on the track. Our line-up for the FIA Formula 3 season is now complete. We are pleased to have once again found a good mix of individual personalities who will complement each other within the team.”

