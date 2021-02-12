MP complete F3 team with van der Helm

MP Motorsport have finalised their three driver lineup for the 2021 FIA Formula 3 season by signing Dutch driver Tijmen van der Helm.

The 17-year-old raced in Formula Renault Eurocup last season for Fernando Alonso’s FA Racing team where he scored one podium on his way to twelfth in the standings.

His debut year in Formula 3 will have an emphasis on learning and he will hope that with each round, he gains more speed and experience and his results steadily improve.

“I am very happy to be a Formula 3 driver with MP Motorsport in 2021,” said Van der Helm. “This will be a very important step in my career, as Formula 3 is the category where the very best young single-seater talents go head-to-head – exactly the place where I need to show what I’m capable of.

“Furthermore, it’s a great prospect to be so close to Formula 1 – seeing and hearing those cars will add something special to each and every race meeting. Moreover, it is great to return to the old nest. I have wonderful memories of my year with MP in the Spanish F4 championship, so if it is up to me, we will create more good memories next year.”

Racing for a Dutch team will no doubt give van der Helm added pride as it did in 2019 when he drove for the team in Spanish F4.

His two teammates will have considerably more pressure on them with Victor Martins and Caio Collet finishing first and second respectively in the same series last year and both being on the Alpine F1 academy team.

Team manager Sander Dorsman added: “It’s fantastic news that Tijmen will be driving with us again. I’m looking forward to working together as we did in 2019. With Tijmen, Victor and Caio, our Formula 3 line-up consists of three very fast and talented rookies who will start the season hungry for success.

“I’m very curious to see how they will challenge each other to get the best out of each other. I know one thing for sure – this will be an amazing year.”