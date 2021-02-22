NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR fines, gives 1-race suspension to Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation

Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Chip Ganassi will have to watch his NASCAR Cup Series team compete from home this weekend. As part of Monday’s penalty report, NASCAR gave the team owner a one-race suspension and fine of $30,000 for violating the sanctioning body’s COVID-19 protocols during the previous weekend’s Daytona road course event.

At the road course weekend, Ganassi invited a guest who is not considered race-related personnel into a restricted area, a violation of Section 12.8.1.b of the NASCAR rulebook. The guideline stipulates rules on how industry members should behave in order to comply with rules set by NASCAR to protect the industry during the pandemic. In particular, officials explained the infraction was “bringing into the competition area a non-essential individual that was restricted from the footprint.”

Unless he successfully appeals, Ganassi will be prohibited from going to the upcoming weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. However, his Chip Ganassi Racing team’s drivers Kurt Busch and Ross Chastain will compete as usual even without their boss present. Busch finished fourth in Sunday’s road course race while Chastain’s day ended in thirty-ninth after a wreck in Stage #2.

Other disciplinary action listed on the penalty report include crew chiefs Jeremy Bullins (#2 Team Penske of Brad Keselowski) and Adam Stevens (#20 Joe Gibbs Racing of Christopher Bell) receiving $10,000 fines for improperly-installed lug nuts found during post-race inspection. Stevens and Bell won Sunday’s race for the latter’s maiden Cup victory.

Ganassi is the first case of a team owner receiving a suspension for breaking COVID regulations.

Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

Christopher Bell wins maiden Cup race with late pass in O'Reilly Auto Parts 253

10 Mins read
With an overtake on Joey Logano coming to the white flag, Christopher Bell is a NASCAR Cup Series race winner. The 2021 season has now started with two first-time winners.
NASCAR Cup Series

Roush Fenway Racing becomes first NASCAR team to achieve carbon neutrality

1 Mins read
Roush Fenway Racing is the first NASCAR team to become carbon neutral. To celebrate the achievement, Ryan Newman’s #6 Castrol car will be all white.
NASCAR Cup Series

Scott Heckert to make Cup Series debut on Daytona RC for Live Fast

3 Mins read
Scott Heckert, a Pirelli World Challenge/Blancpain GT veteran and NASCAR Xfinity Series road course specialist, will make his Cup Series début on Sunday at the Daytona road course for Live Fast Motorsports.