Novalak returns to F3 with Trident

French-British driver Clément Novalak will race in FIA Formula 3 for a second successive season as he moves from Carlin to Trident.

The 20-year-old spearheaded Carlin’s efforts in what what his debut season in 2020 with two podiums on his way to twelfth in the drivers’ standings. Part-time Ben Barnicoat was the only other Carlin driver to score points during the season.

But a move to Trident, who were very impressive in 2020 and the closest challengers to PREMA, is likely to see an even better year for Novalak and maybe even a title challenge.

“It is with great pleasure to announce that I will be racing with Trident this year,” said Novalak. “I am extremely honoured to join such a prestigious team and I hope to take this opportunity to achieve my goals.

“I had an amazing experience with the team last year throughout post season testing, and I really felt at one with the crew. Hence, I am extremely looking forwards to racing under the Trident colours for 2021.”

Having proven his talent in British F3 in 2019, winning the title, Trident will be more than aware of the speed Novalak, and his teammate David Schumacher, will bring and another good year will be expected.

Team manager Giacomo Ricci added: “Clément is an extremely fast and competitive racer who has a lot of qualities. He is enthusiastic and absolutely dedicated to the work, I really like his approach and work method.

“We are delighted that he is part of our line-up for the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship. He impressed the team in the postseason tests and created great chemistry with all its members. I am sure that he is now set for a very competitive season under our banner.

“In 2020, he showed his full abilities, albeit with ups and downs. If he will make the step forward that I expect, he will be among the leading contenders in 2021.”