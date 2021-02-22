Samaia and Beckmann make up Charouz F2 team

Charouz Racing System have completed their 2021 FIA Formula 2 driver lineup in one go as they revealed that David Beckmann and Guilherme Samaia will be teammates this season.

Brazilian 24-year-old Samaia made his F2 debut last year with Campos having progressed from the Euroformula Open to many people’s surprise.

But last year was a difficult one for Samaia as he was consistently a backmarker and ended the 2020 season with zero points to his name and a best finish 14th at Monza.

“I am extremely happy to have joined Charouz Racing System for the 2021 season,” said Samaia. “They gave me a great opportunity at the end of the 2020 season to rebuild and show what we can do out at the track.

“The team brought me into high energy once again with a strong post season test, we did together. I am truly grateful to have been brought in in such an incredible group of people. I am confident we will be a very tough team this year. We will push very hard.”

Fortunes were much better for his new teammate Beckmann last year as the German took two wins and four other podiums in FIA Formula 3 as he finished the season sixth for Trident.

A move up to Formula 2 was inevitable for the 20-year-old who comes into what will be his rookie season in F2 with substantial experience in junior formula.

“I’m delighted to be able to jump into the FIA Formula 2 this year after developing my career in Formula 3,” said Beckmann. “It’s exciting to have in front of me a new car and a new challenge, which reminds me the step I took from F4 to F3, and this will be really challenging.

“Of course, it’s also one more step towards Formula 1, and this means to see your goal a little bit closer. To be with Charouz Racing System in this venture makes me feel really comfortable: since they joined the FIA Formula 2, they showed to be on the spot, managing to be competitive and consistent in performance with all their drivers.

“The team has a great back-up and structure, I have already met during testing some of the personnel, which includes people I have already worked with previously and this put me totally at ease with the team and promises a good season together.”

Charouz’s 2020 was boosted largely thanks to the stellar performances of Louis Delétraz who secured five podiums for the Czech team helping them to seventh in the team’s championship.

Given the strength of the 2021 F2 field, Charouz’s drivers will need to be on top of their game to keep themselves in the hunt.

Antonín Charouz added: “I’m glad to have David and Guilherme on-board with us for this season. Looking back on the 2020 season, it probably was one of the hardest in motorsport’s history, but we have been strong and kept our head down to make the most out of it.

“I’m much more confident about the 2021 campaign, as we have clearer guidelines about how to advance and this allows us to get even more focused on the work on track. We had already the pleasure to work with Beckmann and Samaia in testing, and the results were positive and encouraging for both.“This season will see also a revolution in terms of the Sporting Code of the series, which I’m sure will give some extra excitement to our season.”