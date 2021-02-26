Ugran completes Jenzer F3 team

Jenzer Motorsport have confirmed their third and final driver for the 2021 FIA Formula 3 season with Filip Ugran making the grade.

The Romanian will make his debut in Formula 3 having raced in Italian F4 in 2020 where he scored one race wins and four podiums.

He already has experience in F3 machinery however having piloted one of Jenzer’s cars at the post-season tests.

“I am extremely pleased to announce that I will be competing for Jenzer Motorsport in the FIA F3 season,” said Ugran. “I have been competing for this amazing team in the 2020 season and I am very glad about the achieved results. I cannot wait to be back on a circuit soon!”

The 18-year-old will partner with the returning Calan Williams and Pierre-Louis Chovet who will come into the season on a high having impressed in the recent F3 Asia Championship, where he just lost out on the title to FIA Formula 2 race winner and Alpine Academy driver Guanyu Zhou.

Team Principal Andreas Jenzer added: “We are very motivated that Filip, a driver with whom we have already worked successfully for one season, is entering the FIA F3 championship with us.

“Filip won’t have it easy as a rookie, so it’s definitely an advantage that we already get along very well. Filip has prepared seriously and we will work hard together. We look forward to an exciting season.”