Beckmann goes straight to the top as F2 returns to the track

Credit: FIA Formula 2

Three months on from the 2020 championship finale, FIA Formula 2 was back in the Bahrain desert for the only pre-season test ahead of the season opening race again at the Sakhir International Circuit.

And a late lap from 2021 Charouz rookie David Beckmann was good enough to end the day quickest in what was his first taste of the Formula 2 car.

The German set his lap with less than 20 minutes to go and blitzed the previous best set by Christian Lundgaard. The Dane ended up almost seven tenths off Beckmann with his teammate Théo Pourchaire in third.

Felipe Drugovich wasted no time in getting comfortable with his new UNI-Virtuosi car ending the afternoon session fourth ahead of Hitech GP’s Juri Vips.

Topping the morning times was Carlin’s latest recruit Dan Ticktum as he ended the session six tenths clear of the next best car.

Ticktum performed admirably at times last year but lacked the consistency required to be a front-runner but he has been impressive ever since switching to Carlin from DAMS where he raced in 2020.

He headed 2021 rookie Liam Lawson of Hitech GP as the Red Bull backed New Zealander seemed to settle into F2 machinery with ease.

Ticktum’s teammate Jehan Daruvala finished the day third fastest and is hotly tipped to be a title contender after a breakthrough weekend in Bahrain to end the 2020 season.

Further rookies Lirim Zendeli, Oscar Piastri and Bent Viscaal all impressed in the morning session but title-favourite Robert Shwartzman didn’t complete a competitive lap time for PREMA.

Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1Dan TicktumCarlin1:43:021
2Liam LawsonHitech GP1:43:621
3Jehan DaruvalaCarlin1:43:761
4Lirim ZendeliMP Motorsport1:44:095
5Juri VipsHitech GP1:44:143
6Guilherme SamaiaCharouz1:44:332
7Oscar PiastriPREMA1:44:346
8Bent ViscaalTrident1:44:408
9Marcus ArmstrongDAMS1:44:480
10David BeckmannCharouz1:44:529
11Marino SatoTrident1:44:620
12Felipe DrugovichUNI-Virtuosi1:44:706
13Richard VerschoorMP Motorsport1:44:859
14Christian LundgaardART1:44:880
15Théo PourchaireART1:45:038
16Guanyu ZhouUNI-Virtuosi1:45:060
17Roy NissanyDAMS1:45:471
18Matteo NanniniHWA Racelab1:45:486
19Ralph BoschungCampos1:45:496
20Gianluca PetecofCampos1:46:362
21Alessio DeleddaHWA Racelab1:48:816
22Robert ShwartzmanPREMA1:58:546
MORNING SESSION
Pos.NameTeamLap Time
1David BeckmannCharouz1:42:844
2Christian LundgaardART1:43:534
3Théo PourchaireART1:43:570
4Felipe DrugovichUNI-Virtuosi1:43:871
5Juri VipsHitech GP1:44:079
6Oscar PiastriPREMA1:44:088
7Marino SatoTrident1:44:279
8Liam LawsonHitech GP1:44:280
9Bent ViscaalTrident1:44:314
10Guanyu ZhouUNI-Virtuosi1:44:322
11Marcus ArmstrongDAMS1:44:331
12Roy NissanyDAMS1:44:581
13Robert ShwartzmanPREMA1:44:678
14Lirim ZendeliMP Motorsport1:45:010
15Richard VerschoorMP Motorsport1:45:134
16Guilherme SamaiaCharouz1:45:189
17Matteo NanniniHWA Racelab1:45:316
18Ralph BoschungCampos1:45:561
19Gianluca PetecofCampos1:46:238
20Dan TicktumCarlin1:48:885
21Alessio DeleddaHWA Racelab1:48:990
22Jehan DaruvalaCarlin1:49:637
AFTERNOON SESSION
