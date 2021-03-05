Chicken Makes British Rallycross Super 1600 Comeback

One of the most popular Super 1600 drivers from the United Kingdom, the former British Rallycross Championship Super 1600 contender Phil Chicken will be making a comeback in the Motorsport UK British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy Presented by Cooper Tires.

Chicken had converted his Citroen C2 over to rally specifications for this season but changed his mind and will be using the car once again in rallycross, following his appearances in the Swift Rallycross Championship last season, where he entered three rounds.

Chicken is now looking to clinch the title again meanwhile his son Corey Padgett will be hoping to secure the Motorsport UK British Junior Rallycross Championship. Chicken is now the third driver confirmed to be entering the Super 1600 class, beside Craig Lomax and Nick Snoeys – that were confirmed early this year.

Credit: Motorsport UK

“It was the thought of all these Super 1600 cars competing in 2021 that persuaded me this was where I should be this year, don’t get me wrong, I thoroughly enjoyed competing in the Swift Sport last season, that certainly helped me get the bug back. It’s a good, cheap way to have some fun but I don’t have enough talent to be competitive in Swift! Seriously they just don’t suit my driving style for some reason, where S1600 does.” Chicken said.

“I spoke to several drivers who were committing to S1600 under the new promoters, and it was clear that the class was looking more and more popular, so I decided to give it another go. It will be nice to be racing on the same package as Corey again too and we can’t wait to get back on track.”

The 5 Nations BRX will be kicking of it’s season with a visit to the home of rallycross in Lydden Hill on 29 May and ending the season by crossing over the English Channel to the FIA World Rallycross Championship venue of Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium on 4/5 December.