MoneyLion Becomes First Sponsor of First Female IndyCar Team Paretta Autosport

On International Women’s Day, financial platform MoneyLion has announced that they will be sponsoring Paretta Autosport for their entry at the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

Along with this announcement, Paretta Autosport is helping the company launch their “Women Who Roar” campaign, helping advance financial empowerment, support women’s careers and give women equal opportunities across a number of areas in finance, science and technology.

Paretta Autosport was created by automotive and motorsport executive Beth Paretta and will have 2010 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Simona De Silvestro behind the wheel, making them the first female owned and driven team in the sport.

“Beth Paretta has built an incredible, inspiring team with Simona as the driver,” said Samantha Roady, MoneyLion Chief Operating Officer.

“We’re proud to support a female-owned and operated business and to shine a light on inspiring women’s professional achievements through our sponsorship. We look forward to working closely with the team to bring ‘Women Who Roar’ to life.”

Team CEO and Principal Paretta expressed equal excitement over the partnership.

“We’re thrilled to align with MoneyLion because of our shared ideals,” said Paretta.

“MoneyLion’s focus on empowering women through improved financial access and literacy is a direct parallel to our mission of helping women advance their careers. We’re pleased that MoneyLion sees the value of our women-forward racing program and greatly look forward to being a part of their ‘Women Who Roar’ campaign.”

The “Women Who Roar” campaign will include a LinkedIn group created by MoneyLion for women to have conversations about issues such as the wage gap financial wellness and more, as well as a conversation series containing eight in-depth interviews from influential women in leadership positions that will be hosted on Cheddar.com, with the first two guests being Paretta and De Silvestro.

MoneyLion and Paretta Autosport have also come together to form a mentorship program in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields for the non-profit organization Play Like a Girl. This program will connect middle school and high school girls with female leaders in finance and technology industries.

This incredible initiative will meet on the track for their historic debut on 30 May 2021 for the Indianapolis 500.