Viscaal to make F2 debut with Trident, Sato returns

FIA Formula 3 race winner Bent Viscaal will make the step up to FIA Formula 2 in 2021 with Trident.

The Dutchman piloted an MP Motorsport car last season which saw him claim his maiden F3 win at Silverstone at the expense of his new team and Lirim Zendeli, who has moved in the opposite direction and is now at MP Motorsport in F2.

Viscaal drove for the team during the post-season test at Bahrain and impressed enough to earn himself a drive with the Italians although he is only confirmed for the opening round of the season.

“I cannot wait to make my debut in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Trident Motorsport,” said Viscaal. “I will be on-track for collective pre-season testing in just about two weeks, and I am really excited!

“We did great preparation work. I have been aware of the value of Trident Motorsport for quite some time, and it’s finally time to work together. I am sure that we will achieve great results.”

Confirmed for a full-season of Formula 2 though is Marino Sato who returns to the team for a second successive year.

The 21-year-old slowly progressed throughout 2020 and scored his first F2 point at Mugello and his improvements have earned him a sophomore year with Trident.

“I’m really looking forward to continue our journey together with the Trident team,” said Sato. “We had a very tough season last year but we improved race-by-race. I need to thank everyone involved in making this happen!”

Trident themselves struggled in 2020 scoring just six points in total with five coming for Roy Nissany who has moved to DAMS alongside Marcus Armstrong.

Team Manager Giacomo Ricci added: “Team Trident is proud to line-up 21-year-old Marino Sato for the second consecutive season after the positive experience started twelve months ago. In the 2020 championship, Sato showed remarkable progress that makes us confident in his potential ahead of the new season, which will start at the end of March at Sakhir.

“I strongly believe that the new format of the series, featuring three races with reverse grids, will enable Marino to cruise to the points zone repeatedly and continue his growth in the FIA F2 Championship.

“Trident Motorsport is also greatly satisfied to announce that Bent Viscaal will make his FIA Formula 2 Championship debut under the team’s banner in the opening round of the season at Sakhir. We had Bent with us for one day of testing last December in Bahrain, and we had the chance to appreciate his speed skills multiple times.

“We remember the win he snatched from our driver Zendeli last July at Silverstone in the FIA Formula 3 Championship. We are convinced we will be able to reach great results together, and we will provide him with our best support to help him to find his fit with our family as quickly as possible.”

The double announcement leaves MP Motorsport as the final team to finalise their lineup with Zendeli’s teammate still unknown ahead of the season’s start in Bahrain.